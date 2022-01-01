Chicken wraps in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, avocado, ranch. Served w/ home fries
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Roasted Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Roasted chicken, zhoug yogurt, pickled cucumber, radish, roasted onion, mixed greens, fresh herbs wrapped in a toasted pita.
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion in a tomato basil wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.25
Grilled Italian Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Ranch in a Flour Tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled Italian Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla