Chicken wraps in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve chicken wraps

At The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

At The Corner

201 E Markham St, Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wrap$14.00
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, avocado, ranch. Served w/ home fries
More about At The Corner
Item pic

 

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Wrap$11.00
Roasted chicken, zhoug yogurt, pickled cucumber, radish, roasted onion, mixed greens, fresh herbs wrapped in a toasted pita.
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion in a tomato basil wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
More about Rock City Kitchen
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.25
Grilled Italian Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Ranch in a Flour Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.50
Grilled Italian Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla
More about Community Bakery
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
More about Rock City Family

