Chocolate cake in Little Rock

More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|Personal Chocolate cake (8" single)
|$11.00
|6” Single/Smash Cake-Chocolate
|$10.00
Serves 1-2. This single layer cake is perfect for a smash cake or personal treat.
|Chocolate Cake pop ( set of 6)
|$18.00
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Vanilla Cake with Dark Chocolate Buttercream
|Chocolate Cake with Mocha Buttercream & Salted Caramel
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Donut- Chocolate Cake
|$1.20
Cake donut covered in chocolate
|Dessert Cake German Chocolate
|$24.95
** 24 Hour Notice required ** Same Day Check for availability **
6 inch two layer chocolate cake with CB German Chocolate Icing. serves 6-8
|Donut- Chocolate Sprinkle Cake
|$1.20
Chocolate and sprinkles covered cake donut