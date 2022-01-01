Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Mickey's Cakes & Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Personal Chocolate cake (8" single)$11.00
6” Single/Smash Cake-Chocolate$10.00
Serves 1-2. This single layer cake is perfect for a smash cake or personal treat.
Chocolate Cake pop ( set of 6)$18.00
More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Cake with Dark Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate Cake with Mocha Buttercream & Salted Caramel
More about Fidel & Co East Village
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Donut- Chocolate Cake$1.20
Cake donut covered in chocolate
Dessert Cake German Chocolate$24.95
** 24 Hour Notice required ** Same Day Check for availability **
6 inch two layer chocolate cake with CB German Chocolate Icing. serves 6-8
Donut- Chocolate Sprinkle Cake$1.20
Chocolate and sprinkles covered cake donut
More about Community Bakery
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.25
More about Soul Fish Cafe

