Croissants in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve croissants
More about At The Corner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Croissant
|$6.50
More about Shorty Smalls
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Shorty Smalls
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock
|Turkey Club Croissant
|$12.99
A large croissant roll loaded with lots of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned french fries.
More about Rock City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|#2 RCK BKFAST SANDWICH-CROISSANT
|$4.44
|RCK Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$4.44
Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheese, Pepper Blend, & Sausage on a Croissant
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Filled Croissant, Strawberry/Cream Cheese
|$3.72
Strawberry and cream cheese filled croissant
|Filled Croissant, Cream Cheese
|$3.72
Cream cheese filled croissant
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Filled Croissant- Almond
|$3.35
Almond filled croissant
|Filled Croissant- Cream Cheese
|$3.35
|Filled Croissant- Chocolate
|$3.35
Chocolate filled croissant