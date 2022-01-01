Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve croissants

At The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

At The Corner

201 E Markham St, Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$6.50
More about At The Corner
Shorty Smalls image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Shorty Smalls

11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
Delivery
Turkey Club Croissant$12.99
A large croissant roll loaded with lots of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned french fries.
More about Shorty Smalls
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#2 RCK BKFAST SANDWICH-CROISSANT$4.44
RCK Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$4.44
Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheese, Pepper Blend, & Sausage on a Croissant
More about Rock City Kitchen
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Filled Croissant, Strawberry/Cream Cheese$3.72
Strawberry and cream cheese filled croissant
Filled Croissant, Cream Cheese$3.72
Cream cheese filled croissant
More about Community Bakery
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filled Croissant- Almond$3.35
Almond filled croissant
Filled Croissant- Cream Cheese$3.35
Filled Croissant- Chocolate$3.35
Chocolate filled croissant
More about Community Bakery
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RCK Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$4.44
Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheese, Pepper Blend, & Sausage on a Croissant
More about Rock City Family

