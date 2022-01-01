Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$7.00
More about Sushi Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Thinly sliced cucumbers in a Japanese style marinade topped with toasted sesame seeds. Tangy and Fresh!
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Cucumbers and crab stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.50
More about Soul Fish Cafe

