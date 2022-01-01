Cupcakes in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve cupcakes
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|Cupcake set 24
|$84.00
|Chocolate Cupcake
|Mother’s Day Cake & Cupcakes Special Bundle
|$65.00
Our 8” Mother’s Day Cake + our 6ct Mother’s Day cupcake special.
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Specialty Cupcake
|$3.00
Ms. Renee’s small batch specialty cupcakes
|Cupcake
|$1.80
Cupcake - available chocolate or vanilla
|Cupcakes - 1 dozen
|$19.95
Dozen cupcakes - chocolate or vanilla
