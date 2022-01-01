Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve cupcakes

Mickey's Cakes & Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cupcake set 24$84.00
Chocolate Cupcake
Mother’s Day Cake & Cupcakes Special Bundle$65.00
Our 8” Mother’s Day Cake + our 6ct Mother’s Day cupcake special.
More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Specialty Cupcake$3.00
Ms. Renee’s small batch specialty cupcakes
Cupcake$1.80
Cupcake - available chocolate or vanilla
Cupcakes - 1 dozen$19.95
Dozen cupcakes - chocolate or vanilla
More about Community Bakery
