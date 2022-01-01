Eel in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve eel
More about Sushi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Fresh Water Eel
|$6.00
|Grilled Eel Roll
|$7.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Eel roll
|$7.95
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Side Eel Sauce
|$1.00
|Eel (Unagi)
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Eel roll
|$8.95
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Eel (Unagi)