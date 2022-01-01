Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Little Rock
/
Little Rock
/
Fish Sandwiches
Little Rock restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
Avg 4.5
(62 reviews)
Faith Fish Sandwich
$7.44
Includes Seasoned Waffle Fries
More about Rock City Kitchen
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
No reviews yet
Faith Fish Sandwich
$7.44
Includes Seasoned Waffle Fries
More about Rock City Family
