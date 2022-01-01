Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve gyoza

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi - Little Rock (Main St), AR

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Little Rock (Main St), AR
Rock N Roll Sushi - Little Rock (Chenal), AR

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Little Rock (Chenal), AR

