Jalapeno poppers in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.95
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop! Spicy.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$7.95
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop! Spicy.