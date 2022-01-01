Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve pies

Mickey's Cakes & Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Cheesecake Pie
Mini Key lime Pie
More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
Item pic

 

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hand Pie$5.00
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dutch Apple Pie$14.50
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Apple pie with our house made crumble and crust.
Apple Pie$14.50
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Apple pie like momma used to make; green apples sliced and baked in our house made crust.
Chocolate Whip Cream Pie$14.50
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Chocolate cream and whipped topping baked in our house made crust.
More about Community Bakery
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Fried Pie$2.44
More about Rock City Family
Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pie$4.95
Pecan Pie$3.95
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen image

 

Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

5911 R St, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chocolate Pie$5.00
Fried Peach Pie$5.00
More about Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

