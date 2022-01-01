Pies in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve pies
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|Mini Cheesecake Pie
|Mini Key lime Pie
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Hand Pie
|$5.00
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Dutch Apple Pie
|$14.50
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Apple pie with our house made crumble and crust.
|Apple Pie
|$14.50
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Apple pie like momma used to make; green apples sliced and baked in our house made crust.
|Chocolate Whip Cream Pie
|$14.50
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED *** Chocolate cream and whipped topping baked in our house made crust.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
306 Main Street, Little Rock
|Lemon Pie
|$4.95
|Pecan Pie
|$3.95