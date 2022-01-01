Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pineapple fried rice in
Little Rock
/
Little Rock
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Little Rock restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
Avg 4.3
(700 reviews)
Bangkok St. Pineapple Fried Rice
$16.00
More about Sushi Cafe
Chi's Chinese Cuisine
17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
Avg 3.3
(39 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$13.00
More about Chi's Chinese Cuisine
