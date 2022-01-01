Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bangkok St. Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
More about Sushi Cafe
Chi's Chinese Cuisine image

 

Chi's Chinese Cuisine

17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

Avg 3.3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
More about Chi's Chinese Cuisine

