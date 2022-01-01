Po boy in Little Rock
Soul Fish Cafe
306 Main Street, Little Rock
|Oyster Po Boy
|$14.50
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Crawfish Po Boy
|$14.50
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.50
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.