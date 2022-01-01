Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Little Rock

Go
Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve po boy

Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Oyster Po Boy$14.50
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Crawfish Po Boy$14.50
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Shrimp Po Boy$14.50
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen image

 

Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

5911 R St, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po’ Boy$11.00
More about Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Rock

Hummus

Sashimi

Calamari

Lox

Lo Mein Noodles

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Little Rock to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston