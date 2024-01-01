Reuben in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve reuben
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Reuben & Chips
|$15.00
Rye bread, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & house reuben sauce. Served with house chips
The Purple Cow - Chenal - 11602 Chenal Pkwy
The Purple Cow - Chenal - 11602 Chenal Pkwy
11602 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock
|Grilled Reuben
|$10.59
Traditional New York style – lean corned beef, Swiss cheese and kraut on light rye bread, with pickles on the side.
|Grilled Turkey "Lite" Reuben
|$10.29
Same great sandwich, but with thinly sliced turkey breast.