Salmon rolls in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve salmon rolls
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Chi's Asian Cafe
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Salmon & Scallions Roll
|$6.50
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Salmon & Scallions Roll
|$6.50
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.50
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Salmon Roll
|$7.95
(Original or Fried) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Salmon Roll
|$8.95
(Original or Fried) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.