Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Little Rock

Go
Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Chi's Asian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Chi's Asian Cafe

3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 3.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Scallions Roll$6.50
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
More about Chi's Asian Cafe
Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Scallions Roll$6.50
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
More about Sushi Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$7.95
(Original or Fried) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roll$8.95
(Original or Fried) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Salmon & Scallions Roll$6.50
More about Sushi Cafe West

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Rock

Kung Pao Chicken

Pepper Steaks

Chicken Fried Rice

Rangoon

Cookies

Wonton Soup

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Little Rock to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston