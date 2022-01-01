Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve sashimi

Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trio Sashimi$23.00
Chirashi / Sashimi Deluxe$30.00
Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
More about Sushi Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Sashimi Salad$12.95
Three sashimi rock stars - red tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with our house made ginger dressing and sesame seeds. Spicy.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Sashimi Salad$12.95
Three sashimi rock stars - red tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Spicy.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeño Yellow Tail Sashimi$17.00
Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
Trio Sashimi$23.00
More about Sushi Cafe West

