Shrimp rolls in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Sushi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$6.50
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$8.95
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.