Shrimp tempura in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Shrimp Vegetable Tempura
|$9.00
|Shrimp Tempura
|$14.50
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Kids Tempura Shrimp
|$5.95
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
|Kids Tempura Shrimp
|$6.95