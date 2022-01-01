Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Vegetable Tempura$9.00
Shrimp Tempura$14.50
More about Sushi Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Tempura Shrimp$5.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Kids Tempura Shrimp$6.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
More about Sushi Cafe West

