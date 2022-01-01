Sweet potato pies in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve sweet potato pies
Mickeys Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|9” Sweet Potato Pie
|$22.99
Creamy southern sweet potato pie.
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery Shackleford
270 South Shackleford Road, Little Rock
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$15.95
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Sweet potato with the perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.