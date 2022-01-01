Sweet potato pies in Little Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mickeys Cakes & Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9” Sweet Potato Pie$22.99
Creamy southern sweet potato pie.
More about Mickeys Cakes & Sweets
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery Shackleford

270 South Shackleford Road, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pie$15.95
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Sweet potato with the perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.
More about Community Bakery Shackleford
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery Downtown

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Pie$15.95
*** 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED ***
Sweet potato with the perfect blend of spices baked in our house made crust.
More about Community Bakery Downtown

