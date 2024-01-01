Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

La Autentica

4501 South University Avenue, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$13.00
Fresh bread filled with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Mayo, and your choice of meat.
More about La Autentica
The Fold image

TACOS

The Fold

3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.1 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Torta$15.00
Melted jack cheese, sweet potato, roasted corn, zucchini, & poblano, romaine, red onion, tomato, sriracha aioli
Fried Catfish Torta$16.00
Rice flour breaded, asian chow-chow slaw, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, cucumber
Chicken Milanesa$16.00
Roja aioli, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about The Fold

