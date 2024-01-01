Tortas in Little Rock
La Autentica
4501 South University Avenue, Little Rock
|Torta
|$13.00
Fresh bread filled with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Mayo, and your choice of meat.
TACOS
The Fold
3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Veggie Torta
|$15.00
Melted jack cheese, sweet potato, roasted corn, zucchini, & poblano, romaine, red onion, tomato, sriracha aioli
|Fried Catfish Torta
|$16.00
Rice flour breaded, asian chow-chow slaw, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, cucumber
|Chicken Milanesa
|$16.00
Roja aioli, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, avocado, pickled jalapeños