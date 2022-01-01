Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Little Rock

Go
Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Chipotle Sandwich$11.00
Roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed greens, served on soft white bread.
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Shorty Smalls image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Shorty Smalls

11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
Delivery
Turkey Club Croissant$12.99
A large croissant roll loaded with lots of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned french fries.
More about Shorty Smalls
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$7.44
Includes Seasoned Chips
Turkey Sandwich - Grilled$7.44
More about Rock City Kitchen
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$7.65
Smoked Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on wheat bread. Comes with chips or baby carrots
More about Community Bakery
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$7.44
Includes Seasoned Chips
More about Rock City Family

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Rock

Salmon Rolls

Crab Rangoon

Wontons

Cheesecake

Lo Mein

Cucumber Salad

Tarts

Cappuccino

Map

More near Little Rock to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston