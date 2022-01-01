Turkey clubs in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Turkey Chipotle Sandwich
|$11.00
Roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed greens, served on soft white bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Shorty Smalls
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock
|Turkey Club Croissant
|$12.99
A large croissant roll loaded with lots of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned french fries.
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.44
Includes Seasoned Chips
|Turkey Sandwich - Grilled
|$7.44
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$7.65
Smoked Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on wheat bread. Comes with chips or baby carrots