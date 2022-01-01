Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable fried rice in
Little Rock
/
Little Rock
/
Vegetable Fried Rice
Little Rock restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
Avg 4.5
(762 reviews)
Vegetables and Fried Rice
$11.45
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
No reviews yet
Vegetables and Fried Rice
$10.45
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
