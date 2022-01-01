Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve veggie rolls

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$4.95
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside. Vegan.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll$5.45
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside. Vegan.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

