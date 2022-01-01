Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Little Rock
/
Little Rock
/
Veggie Rolls
Little Rock restaurants that serve veggie rolls
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
Avg 4.5
(762 reviews)
Veggie Roll
$4.95
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside. Vegan.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$5.45
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside. Vegan.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
