Wontons in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve wontons
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Chi's Asian Cafe
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Wonton Soup (Cup)
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Creamy Wonton HH
|$5.00
|Creamy Wonton
|$7.50
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$7.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$8.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe West
11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock
|Creamy Wonton HH
|$5.00
|Creamy Wonton
|$7.50