Wontons in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve wontons

Chi's Asian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Chi's Asian Cafe

3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 3.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup (Cup)$3.50
More about Chi's Asian Cafe
Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Wonton HH$5.00
Creamy Wonton$7.50
More about Sushi Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Crab Wontons$7.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Crispy Crab Wontons image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Crab Wontons$8.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Wonton HH$5.00
Creamy Wonton$7.50
More about Sushi Cafe West
Chi's Chinese Cuisine image

 

Chi's Chinese Cuisine

17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

Avg 3.3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup
More about Chi's Chinese Cuisine

