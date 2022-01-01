Go
Little Sesame

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

736 6th st NW • $$

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)

Popular Items

Extras$1.50
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.60
Pickled Red Onion, Green Tahini & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Smallish
Seasonal Winter Squash Bowl$11.55
Pomegranate Molasses, Crispy Chickpeas, Za'atar & Herbs
Fattoush Salad$12.60
Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Crispy Pita, Herbs & Choice of Sumac Dressing, Labneh Ranch or Tahini "Caesar"
Chicken Shawarma Pita$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
More Sides & Sauces
Pints
5 Pita Pack$7.00
Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

736 6th st NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
