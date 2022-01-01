Little Sesame
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!
736 6th st NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
736 6th st NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Succotash PRIME
Thanks for choosing Succotash PRIME. A progressive perspective of classic Southern favorites. James Beard Award winner Edward Lee brings his Korean roots and Southern repertoire to a soulful Southern Steakhouse menu.
Kraken Axes
Come in and enjoy!
Pi Pizzeria
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Enjoy a cup of coffee t Brew’d in the morning, and come back in the evening for a Happy Hour cocktail or Calabrese pizza at Nicoletta Italian Kitchen!