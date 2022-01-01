Go
Little Sesame x Lunch Link

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$11.00
Green Tahini, Pickled Onion & Herbs
Served with Warm Pita
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Half & Half Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Half & Half Rotisserie Chicken & Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Classic Hummus Bowl$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
5 Pita Pack$5.00
Chicken Shawarma Pita$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
Half Chicken Rotisserie Shawarma$15.00
Half Chicken. Marinated in 13 Spices & Spit Roasted. Humanely raised without hormones or antibiotics.
Pint of Hummus$7.50
Arbor Day Dinner Menu$200.00
Join us for a celebratory 3-course virtual dinner experience to support Casey Trees!
All orders will come the perfect accessories to complete your Arbor Day and help you celebrate all year long:
- Embroidered “For the Trees” Ball Cap
100% cotton; Adjustable brass snap buckle
- “Restore Enhance Protect” Picnic Blanket
Padded; Water resistant; Zipper closure; Carrying strap
- Recycled “Restore Enhance Protect” Tote
100% Recycled Polyester
- KOOZIE Insulated Grocery Tote
Zipper closure; Thermal lining (edited)
See full menu

Location

1828 L Street NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

