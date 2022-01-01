Little Sesame x Lunch Link
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!
1828 L Street NW
Popular Items
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
