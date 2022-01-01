Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 04.21.22 @ 5:45pm

Go
Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

Popular Items

Half Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$20.00
Half Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Half Pint Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita.
Feeds 1-2.
Half Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$25.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Half Pint Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita.
Feeds 1-2.
Classic Hummus Bowl$11.55
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz$7.50
Pack of 5 Pitas$7.00
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Full Half & Half Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Half & Half Rotisserie Chicken & Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz$5.00
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Location

736 6th Street NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
