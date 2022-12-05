Go
Little Sesame x The Palisades 05.12.22 @ 5:45pm

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

736 6th Street NW

Popular Items

Half Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$25.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita. Feeds 1-2.
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Pack of 5 Pitas$5.00
Full Half & Half Rotisserie Family Meal$42.00
Half & Half Rotisserie Chicken & Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz$5.00
'Keep it Classic' Bowl$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Half Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$20.00
Half Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Half Pint Any 2 Smallish Sides, Half Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 3 Pita.
Feeds 1-2.
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$38.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz$7.50
See full menu

Location

736 6th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

