Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

1828 L St NW • $$

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)

Popular Items

Fattoush Salad$12.60
Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Crispy Pita, Herbs & Choice of Sumac Dressing, Labneh Ranch or Tahini "Caesar"
Extras$1.50
'Keep it Classic' Bowl$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce
Served with Warm Pita.
Za'atar Pita Chips$5.00
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.60
Pickled Red Onion, Green Tahini & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
Soft Drinks
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
Vanilla Tahini$4.95
Made with Oat Milk. Served in a cup.
Seasonal Winter Squash Bowl$11.55
Pomegranate Molasses, Crispy Chickpeas, Za'atar & Herbs
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1828 L St NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
