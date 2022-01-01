Go
Little Sheba's Restaurant

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

175 Fort Wayne Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (878 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Greek Salad$7.00
The John Boy$12.50
Cheese Explosion$17.00
Pita Madness$9.00
7" Sheba's Greek Style$9.50
Italian Stallion Sub$11.50
Potato Salad$2.00
Summer Daze$8.00
7" Pepperoni$9.50
Lg Raspberry Iced Tea$2.59
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

175 Fort Wayne Ave

Richmond IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

