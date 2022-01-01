Go
Little Siam

208 W Wisconsin Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice$13.00
Pineapple | Cranberry | Cashew | Green Onion | Rice | Egg
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
Cabbage | Onion | Carrot | Noodle
Pad Thai$13.00
Sweet & Tamarind Sauce | Noodle | Egg | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Peanuts
Thai Fried Rice$11.99
Peas & Carrots | Onion | Green Onion | Tomato | Rice | Egg
Pad Se Eew$12.99
Chinese Broccoli | Green Onion | Bean Sprout | Egg | Fresh Noodle | Sweet & Dark Soy Sauce
Crispy Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
Chicken | Cabbage | Onion | Carrot | Noodle
Curry Pad Thai$13.50
Sweet & Tamarind Sauce | Red Curry | Noodle | Egg | Bean Sprout | Green Onion | Peanuts
Amazing Flavor$15.00
Peanut Curry Sauce | Broccoli | Carrots | Served with Rice
Fresh Spring Rolls (2)$6.50
BBQ Pork | Shrimp | Lettuce | Basil | Cilantro | Noodle
Crab Rangoons (6)$7.50
Cream Cheese | Crabmeat | Green Onion
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

208 W Wisconsin Ave

Neenah WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
