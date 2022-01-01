Little Sicily's Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA
2965 Brice Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2965 Brice Rd
Brice OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
D&S Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
The Spot Bar
Thank you for checking out The SPOT Bar! A cool spot to relax! We are here to give you great cocktails, a great atmosphere, and great service! Stay posted for Parties and Events, and also book your party or event with us! Hope to see you soon!
Tee Jaye's #10
Down home country cooking at it's best!
Loving Hut LLC
Plant based, family owned restaurant. We have been in operation for over 10 years.