Nachos in Little Silver

Little Silver restaurants
Little Silver restaurants that serve nachos

NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.

1922 Hooper Ave., Tomas River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Nachos$14.00
Homemade fried wonton chips topped with spicy or regular Ahi Tuna, mango pineapple salsa, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue

521 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$15.95
House tortilla chips, queso blanco, pico de gallo, frijoles negros, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, sour cream
French Fry Nachos$11.95
French fries topped with house tortilla chips, queso blanco, pico de gallo, frijoles negros, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, and sour cream
More about Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue

