Sliders in Little Silver
Little Silver restaurants that serve sliders
More about NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
1922 Hooper Ave., Tomas River
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$11.50
Pulled pork tossed in General Doms & Mango Habanero sauce w/ red cabbage, red onion, seaweed salad & crispy onion.
|Crab Rangoon Sliders
|$12.00
(2) beef patties topped with mozzarella cheese, fried Crab Rangoon and Thai chili sauce.
|Jersey Devil Sliders
|$10.00
Grilled/Crispy chicken tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey w/ romaine, red cabbage, scallions & spicy mayo.