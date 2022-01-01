Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Little Silver

Go
Little Silver restaurants
Toast

Little Silver restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.

1922 Hooper Ave., Tomas River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sliders$11.50
Pulled pork tossed in General Doms & Mango Habanero sauce w/ red cabbage, red onion, seaweed salad & crispy onion.
Crab Rangoon Sliders$12.00
(2) beef patties topped with mozzarella cheese, fried Crab Rangoon and Thai chili sauce.
Jersey Devil Sliders$10.00
Grilled/Crispy chicken tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey w/ romaine, red cabbage, scallions & spicy mayo.
More about NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
Restaurant banner

 

Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue

521 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Sliders$17.95
More about Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Silver

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Little Silver to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston