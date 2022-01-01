Go
Little Skillet

Little Skillet Caters! For large orders over $300 please contact catering@littleskilletsf.com

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

360 Ritch Street • $$

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Sharp Tillamook Cheddar makes for a stellar, luxuriously creamy base.
8PC Chicken$42.00
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (2) deliciously hearty sides! (mix of white and dark meat)
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Got Kale? Get the best of both worlds and submit to a healthy and hearty mix of leafy green romaine, kale, housemade garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, and classic Caesar dressing.
Boneless Chicken Po' Boy$13.50
No bones to pick in this classic Fried Chicken Po’Boy! Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Chicken on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
The Works$21.00
The sole meal destined for your soul food palate. (2) pieces of our crispy, golden, tender and juicy Southern-style Fried Chicken served with (2) Belgian-style waffles. Paired with tasty mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
Boneless Chicken Bowl$13.50
Deliciously Crispy Fried or Blackened Chicken breast over your choice of hot stone-ground grits or creamy mashed potatoes.
2PC Chicken$14.50
Two Pieces of Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy chicken. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
3PC Chicken$17.50
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
Biscuits
That favorite classic recipe with a buttermilk base. Homemade and gently mixed by hand to ensure soft, pillowy layers of deliciousness. Served with housemade honey butter and strawberry jam (2 - small / 4 - large)
Cobb Salad$13.50
THE freshEST. Leafy green romaine, radicchio, egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese and bacon crumble topped with a boneless Crispy Fried Chicken breast. Served with our thick and creamy homemade Buttermilk Ranch. Blackened Chicken and Shrimp protein options available.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout

Location

360 Ritch Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
