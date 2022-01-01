Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
Come in and enjoy!
952 Great Plain Avenue
Popular Items
Location
952 Great Plain Avenue
Needham MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
The James
The James is a modern gastropub offering elevated comfort food.
Cappella Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Treat Cupcake Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Latina Kitchen and Bar
Latin American Cuisine with a touch of Mediterranean influence