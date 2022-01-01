Little Spoon Thai Kitcken

Go
Popular Items

(V) Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls$7.50
Cabbage, carrot, celery, scallion, cilantro, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.
Jasmine White Rice$2.50
Pad See You$14.50
Egg, broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, garlic, white pepper and flat rice noodle. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)
(GF) Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls$7.50
Baby romaine heart, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red cabbage, and peanut sauce.
Drunken Noodle$14.50
Egg, onion, carrot, cauliflower, sweet pepper, garlic, chili, Thai basil and flat rice noodle. (Gluten Free & Vegan options upon request)
Spicy Pad Thai$15.50
Egg, peanut, bean sprout, chive, Thai basil and Little spoon’s special sauce. (CANNOT MAKE WITHOUT FISH SAUCE OR OYSTER SAUCE)
(GF) Pad Thai$14.50
Egg, peanut, bean sprout, chive and rice noodle.
Steamed Butterflies$8.50
Steamed Thai style dumpling filled with ground chicken breasts, ground roasted peanuts, sweeten radish, and scallion garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
(GF) Thai Chicken Satay$8.50
Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.
Location

952 Great Plain Avenue

Needham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
