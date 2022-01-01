Go
Toast
  • /
  • Albany
  • /
  • Little Star Pizza Solano

Little Star Pizza Solano

Since the early days of Little Star Pizza in San Francisco, we have taken enormous pride in serving our award-winning deep dish and thin crust pizzas. By offering organic salads, appetizers made from scratch, house-made dressings and sauces, oven-baked sandwiches, and fresh dough tossed daily, our once small pizzeria has blossomed into a dynamic neighborhood restaurant. Beyond dozens of signature dishes, our bar serves artisan cocktails, carefully selected wines, and beer in an elegant yet comfortable environment. Our commitment to our employees, community, schools, and local nonprofit organizations embodies who we are. We treat our guests like family, invest in our employees, and use responsible and high-quality ingredients to continue the Little Star legacy. Thank you for choosing to dine with us.

1181 Solano Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Deep Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Deep Classic$35.00
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
Large Caesar$17.00
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing
12" Small Thin Cheese Only$18.00
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
16" Large Thin Cheese Only$24.00
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
12" Deep Little Star$35.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
Large Spicy Baked Wings$19.00
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)
Large Goddess$18.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
12" Small Thin Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
16" Large Thin Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
See full menu

Location

1181 Solano Avenue

Albany CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sumo Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Zaytoon is a casual fine dining Mediterranean restaurant and bar. We offer a tantalizing taste of traditional and contemporary food. Please dine with us and enjoy our fresh take on your favorite dishes and discover something new and extraordinary.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

BURGERIM
GOURMET BURGER

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston