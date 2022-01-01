Go
Little Star Pizza - Valencia

Since the early days of Little Star Pizza in San Francisco, we have taken enormous pride in serving our award-winning deep dish and thin crust pizzas. By offering organic salads, appetizers made from scratch, house made dressings and sauces, oven baked sandwiches, and fresh dough tossed daily, our once small pizzeria has blossomed into a dynamic neighborhood restaurant. Beyond dozens of signature dishes, our bar serves artisan cocktails, carefully selected wines and beer in an elegant yet comfortable environment. Our commitment to our employees, community, schools and local nonprofit organizations embodies who we are. We treat our guests like family, invest in our employees, and use responsible and high quality ingredients to continue the Little Star legacy.

400 Valencia Street

Popular Items

12" Small Thin Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
9" Deep Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
9" Deep Classic$26.00
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
16" Large Thin Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
Side Ranch$0.50
12" Deep Little Star$35.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
12" Deep Half/ Half Specialty
12" Deep Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
One Side Parmesan Cheese
To reduce waste, please add this item if you would like us to include it in your order. Limit 2 per pizza.
12" Deep Classic$35.00
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
Location

400 Valencia Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
