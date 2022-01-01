Little Sushi Shop
Come in and enjoy!
200 harbor side plaza
Popular Items
Location
200 harbor side plaza
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
O'Hara's Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Razza
Based in Jersey City, we are committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood burning oven.
Porta Jersey City
Eat, drink, be honest