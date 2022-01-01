Go
Little Sushi Shop

200 harbor side plaza

Popular Items

Tuna & Avocado Roll$6.95
CHK LUNCH & DINNER COMBO$9.95
Chicken Bento box$14.95
Alaskan Roll$8.95
Raw Salmon,cucumber & Avocado
Combo B (Tuna roll,California roll,Salmon Roll)$16.95
B. Tuna roll california roll salmon roll
Spicy Tuna Rolls or Hand Roll$6.95
Chicken Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried chicken dumplings with dipping sauce
Salmon & Avocado Roll$6.95
Shrimp Tempura$9.95
Jumbo Japanese breaded shrimp with Tempura mix
California Rolls$5.95
Imitation crabmeat avocado cucumber & masago
Location

200 harbor side plaza

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

