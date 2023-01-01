Go
Consumer picView gallery

Little Taiyaki

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

24 E. Dewey Ave

Sapulpa, OK 74066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

24 E. Dewey Ave, Sapulpa OK 74066

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Waypoint Lounge - 111 S Main st
orange starNo Reviews
111 S Main st Sapulpa, OK 74066
View restaurantnext
Cafe USA
orange starNo Reviews
725 S Mission St Sapulpa, OK 74066
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel - Glenpool - Glenpool
orange starNo Reviews
12165 South Waco Avenue Glenpool, OK 74033
View restaurantnext
ah-Sigh-e Glenpool - 20 E 141ST ST
orange starNo Reviews
20 E 141ST ST Glenpool, OK 74033
View restaurantnext
Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
orange starNo Reviews
807 East A Street suite 109 Jenks, OK 74037
View restaurantnext
Hatch Jenks
orange starNo Reviews
161 S Riverfront Drive, Suite B100 Tulsa, OK 74037
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sapulpa

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Little Taiyaki

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston