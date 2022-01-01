Little Tokyo Causeway
Little Tokyo Causeway has been the BEST Japanese Restaurant to many locals & tourists since 1986. Located in Metairie on Causeway Blvd. Open LATE!! Come in and enjoy!
2300 N. Causeway Blvd.
2300 N. Causeway Blvd.
Metairie LA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Blue Line Sandwich Co. brings farm to table freshness to breakfast and lunch in a casual neighborhood dining environment along Metairie Road.
Authentic Thai Street Food.
LOFT18 is an interactive Sports Bar & Lounge designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service.
Our 5 custom-built, Full Swing Golf Simulation Stalls feature games & championship courses that deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at LOFT18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing & networking beyond the tee box. LOFT18’s full-service restaurant, bar & lounge offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.
MISSION: Improve your game. Enjoy your life.
LOFT18 is setting the course for a new generation of players. We deliver the ultimate indoor golfing experience – complete with award-winning golf simulators and a new "club-level" dining and service experience.
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces