Little Tokyo Causeway

Little Tokyo Causeway has been the BEST Japanese Restaurant to many locals & tourists since 1986. Located in Metairie on Causeway Blvd. Open LATE!! Come in and enjoy!

2300 N. Causeway Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$8.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside with smelt roe on outside with eel sauce
Assorted Tempura Lunch$12.00
Chicken Tempura Lunch$11.50
Beef Asparagus$11.95
Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
Tuna Sashimi$16.00
Assorted Sushi Lunch$17.50
Clear Soup$2.95
Baked Green Mussles$7.50
Location

2300 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

