Little Water Cantina

Little Water Cantina is an independent Mexican restaurant located in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle with a huge, tented and heated patio overlooking Lake Union. Going on our 10th year, we have won "Best Mexican," "Best Outdoor Dining," "Best Day Drinking" and "Best Margarita and Guacamole" from various publications including the readers of Seattle Magazine.
Our menu is based in culinary traditions spanning all of Mexico from Baja to Oaxaca, but we like to have fun interpreting these dishes within the context of the Pacific Northwest.
COVID: We have a heated tent on our patio with ample airflow; we also have tables that are outside of the tent. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. The restaurant is constantly sanitized and employees get regular Covid tests. None of our employees or regulars who visit several times a week have contracted Covid!

2865 Eastlake Ave E • $$

Popular Items

Veggie Burrito$11.00
Grilled zuchinni, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
House-made guacamole topped with pico de gallo.
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)$12.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken, cabbage, avocado crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
Side of Chips$2.00
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla.
Wild Boar Burrito$16.00
Spice-rubbed, smoked, and fried wild boar with grilled pineapple, onions, poblano chilies, cilantro, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
Shrimp Tacos (2)$13.00
Shrimp sauteed in spicy coconut-chipotle sauce, smoked onions, cabbage, cotija, pico de gallo, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of coconut crema.
Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
Marinaded and grilled steak , charred onions, poblano chilies, cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, cilantro, Monterrey jack cheese, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
Grilled Fish Tacos (2)$13.00
Spice-rubbed and sauteed Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
2865 Eastlake Ave E

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sushi Kappo Tamura

No reviews yet

Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Fish Bar in Seattle, WA.

Eastlake Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Johnny Mo’s is more than a pizzeria. It’s a dream of two friends, John & Mo, who wanted to create a place where friends gather, families reunite, and everyday moments get celebrated while eating the best pizza.

