Little Wu - Fareground

Bringing authentic Lamian Chinese noodle bowls, the "original ramen," loaded with rich, hearty, and meticulously crafted broths and seasoned meats and vegetables alongside handcrafted dumplings, potstickers, and shumai bites to Austin.

111 Congress Avenue

Popular Items

Vegetable Potstickers (3)$6.00
3 vegetable dumplings with mixed veggies (vg)
Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (3)$8.00
3 soup dumplings -- pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, red vinegar, sesame oil
Chicken & Taro Eggrolls$6.00
ground chicken thigh, shiitake mushrooms, taro root, with plum sauce
Pork & Shrimp Shumai (3)$8.00
3 open-faced dumplings with pork and shrimp, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and scallions
Choose Two & a Side$13.00
4 dumplings + one side, choose 2 flavors
Chicken, vegetable, beef potstickers, pork
potstickers
Chicken Dumplings (3)$7.00
3 steamed dumplings with chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
Beef Potstickers (3)$7.00
beef, ginger, garlic, scallions, hoisin, sweet soy, sesame oil
Pork Potstickers (3)$7.00
pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
Sichuan Beef Lamian$15.00
in spicy beef bone broth with bok choy,
cilantro, scallions + crispy shallots, Lamian
noodles
Chilled Sesame Noodles (v)$11.00
in sesame peanut sauce with crushed
peanuts, mung bean sprouts, and julienned
cucumber (vg) (v)

Location

Austin TX

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
