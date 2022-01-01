Go
A map showing the location of Little Zelda

Little Zelda

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

728 Franklin Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

728 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn NY 11238

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ras Plant Based

No reviews yet

Ras, a term that literally means head in Amharic. In Ethiopian culture, a word of reverence, a title given to a chief or prince. At Ras Plant Based, we aim to uphold all that this symbolic name stands for, fusing modernity with ancient recipes to create a one of a kind dining experience. From our thoughtful, carefully curated dishes to our larger than life murals, we transport you to the bustling streets of Addis with each and every bite.

Agi's Counter

No reviews yet

Eastern European inspired counter serving breakfast, lunch, and pastries.

Mayfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crown Inn

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood bar

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Little Zelda

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston