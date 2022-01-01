Go
Thai

Little Bangkok

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

576 Reviews

$$

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Popular Items

N4. BANGKOK NOODLE
THIN RICE NOODLE | EGG | PEAS & CARROT | ONIONS | BANGKOK BROWN SAUCE
N2. PAD SE-EW
WIDE RICE NOODLE | EGG | BEAN SPROUT | BROCCOLI | SWEET BROWN SAUCE
N1. PAD THAI
THIN RICE NOODLE | EGG | BEAN SPROUT | GREEN ONION | CRUSHED PEANUT | LIME | THAI SAUCE
F1. KOW PAD
RICE | EGG | ONIONS | PEAS & CARROT | BROWN SAUCE
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids MI 49546

