Little Beast

Little Beast serves Austin's most crave worthy sliders, fries, queso, nuggets and jalapeño bottle caps.

10001 Metric Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Fry$4.99
12 Nuggets$6.99
Choose up to two sauces
Angus Beef Slider Combo$6.99
Fresh ground beef , pickles, and beast sauce
Ranch$0.25
Hot Honey Nuggets$5.99
8 Count w/ goat cheese crumbles
Crispy Chicken Slider Combo$6.99
Breaded crispy chicken, pickles, and beast sauce
Small Fry
Crispy Chicken Sliders$4.49
Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce
8 CT Chicken Nuggets Combo$6.99
8 count nuggets with choice of two sauces and fries
* Add an additional slider or 8 - count nugget for $3.00
Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese$4.49
fresh ground angus beef, with cheese, pickles and our beast sauce.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
