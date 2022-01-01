little big burger
lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3747 N Mississippi Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3747 N Mississippi Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
