Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Craveable bowls, salads and snacks that hit the spots you didn’t know existed without breaking the bank.
TAPAS
1409 N Highland Ave NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1409 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Alon's Bakery and Market
Come in and enjoy!
Pielands
A neighborhood pizza, sub, and slice joint in the heart of Virginia Highland.
Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Farm Burger
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!