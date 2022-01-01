Go
Toast

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

Craveable bowls, salads and snacks that hit the spots you didn’t know existed without breaking the bank.

TAPAS

1409 N Highland Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

WB Burger$14.00
two 4 oz patties, cheddar, special sauce, pickles, slaw, brioche roll
Sesame Crusted Tuna$16.00
Seared ahi tuna, quinoa & arugula salad, campari tomatoes, avocado, edamame, champagne vinaigrette (dairy free)
Chopped Salad$10.00
Avocado, edamame, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, champagne vinaigrette served on side (vegetarian)
Skirt Steak Bowl$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
Yakitori - Choose Four$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
Korean Fried Chicken$13.00
Popcorn chicken, pickled veg, sesame, gochujang bbq sauce, sushi rice
Fried Chicken HK Slider$7.00
Wb sauce, pickle, bao bun
Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos$5.00
herb salsa verde, cotija cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1409 N Highland Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alon's Bakery and Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pielands

No reviews yet

A neighborhood pizza, sub, and slice joint in the heart of Virginia Highland.

Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farm Burger

No reviews yet

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston