The Little Crepe Cafe

The Little Crêpe Café is a Parisian style café and crêperie, now open in Cambridge's beautiful Agassiz-Baldwin Neighborhood. At the Little Crêpe Café, our mission is to provide quality food and drink, and quality service, all in a comfortable atmosphere. The Little Crêpe Café is a community oriented café, and we intend to serve to the best of our abilities.

We look forward to having you try our Sweet and Savory Crêpes, Soups, Salads, Belgian Waffles, Sandwiches, and Assorted Pastries.

We also have a feeling you will love our gourmet quality coffee and teas, as well as our fresh smoothies and juices.

SANDWICHES • CREPES

102 Oxford street • $$

Brie Delight$8.00
Parisian$7.00
Veggie Delight$12.00
Latte$3.50
Breakfast Crepe$11.00
Cold Brew$3.50
Smoked Salmon$13.00
Florentine$13.00
Classic$9.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$11.00
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

102 Oxford street

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
