Go
Toast

Little Fluffy Head Cafe

Little Fluffy Head Cafe is one of the first cheese tea boba shops in Los Angeles of its kind, giving customers the familiar taste of deeply adored boba drinks-but with an added twist. We specialize in creating high-quality cheese tea drinks, pairing a refreshing tea base with a rich, creamy cheese foam topping.

203 W 7th St • $

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Camouflage
Ice blended matcha latte with creme brûlée cream.
Matcha Latte
Matcha tea latte with choice of milk.
Dark Roasted Oolong Latte
Medium roasted oolong milk tea. One of our strongest teas in the store. Also one of our bestsellers.
Black Tea Latte
Our signature original Black Milk tea. One of our bestsellers.
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
Dark Roasted Oolong$6.00
A more developed oolong tea with a light honey finish.
Dirty Mess
Signature black milk tea with creme brûlée cream and crushed Oreo on top. One of our bestsellers.
Jasmine Green$6.00
Traditional green tea with delicate floral notes
Peach Oolong
Light roast oolong with sweet peach notes
Mango Cheesecake$6.00
Fresh mangoes blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

203 W 7th St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Nabeeya

No reviews yet

Hole in the wall restaurant tucked in Santee cul-de-sec in DTLA

Pink Panda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Superfine Pizza

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting small businesses!

Holy Basil

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston