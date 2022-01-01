Go
Little Hen

Contemporary Breakfast & Brunch Boutique

3451 NE 1st Ave Suite 100/102

Popular Items

Extra Blue Cheese$0.50
4 Tenders$7.95
Grilled Chicken Avo Bowl$10.00
avocado, grilled chicken, rice, corn, black beans & pico de gallo  
Chicken Burrito$9.00
Original Quesadilla$7.00
pico de gallo, guacamole,
crema mexicana & salsa
10 Wings$12.95
Chicken Tacos$9.00
pickled onions, cilantro, pickled pineapple, salsa & guacamole
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
onions, cilantro, salsa & guacamole 
Barbacoa Tacos$9.00
onions, cilantro, salsa & guacamole 
Carne Asada Tacos$9.00
onions, cilantro, salsa & guacamole 

Location

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm
